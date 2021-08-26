Man in critical condition following moped crash on Salt Lake Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a man driving a moped is in critical condition following a crash on Salt Lake Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the crash happened at around 3 a.m. when the 20-year-old moped driver lost control.

Following the crash, police closed the westbound lanes of Salt Lake Boulevard between Ala Oli Street and Luapele Drive. The road has since reopened.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

