Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS Hank Aaron Bracket Championship game

The “HNL boys” are off to a hot start, downing Conneticut 9-1 in the opening round of the 2021...
The “HNL boys” are off to a hot start, downing Conneticut 9-1 in the opening round of the 2021 Little League World Series.(Instragram/@hnl.boy)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a lights out defensive performance, the Honolulu Little League team advanced to the LLWS Hank Aaron Bracket Championship game Wednesday night after beating Michigan, 2-0.

“Da Boys” put on a show on the national stage with defensive play after defensive play, with pitcher Ryan Keanu getting the start and win at pitcher for HNL.

Keanu tossing a complete game shutout on the mound, allowing just one hit — Keanu’s pitch count stayed under 65, so the right hander is eligible to play in Hawaii’s next game.

With the loss, Michigan moves to the elimination game against Texas for a chance to face Hawaii again in the Hank Aaron Bracket Championship.

Hawaii plays this Saturday against Michigan or Texas at 9:30 a.m. HST on ABC.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The massive boulder came crashing down just before 9 p.m. Monday, a witness said.
‘It sounded like an earthquake’: Residents uneasy after boulder crashes into East Oahu home
FILE
UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
FILE
Critics question why Ige is asking visitors to stay away, but keeping popular attractions open
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 565 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality

Latest News

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team returns to the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium for...
Rainbow Wahine soccer opens regular season with Outrigger kickoff
‘Bows football names team captains for 2021 season
‘Bows football names team captains for 2021 season
‘Bows football names team captains for 2021 season
‘Bows football names team captains for 2021 season
Rainbow Wahine soccer downs Hawaii Pacific, 1-0 in final exhibition match
Rainbow Wahine soccer downs Hawaii Pacific, 1-0 in final exhibition match