Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS Hank Aaron Bracket Championship game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a lights out defensive performance, the Honolulu Little League team advanced to the LLWS Hank Aaron Bracket Championship game Wednesday night after beating Michigan, 2-0.

“Da Boys” put on a show on the national stage with defensive play after defensive play, with pitcher Ryan Keanu getting the start and win at pitcher for HNL.

Keanu tossing a complete game shutout on the mound, allowing just one hit — Keanu’s pitch count stayed under 65, so the right hander is eligible to play in Hawaii’s next game.

With the loss, Michigan moves to the elimination game against Texas for a chance to face Hawaii again in the Hank Aaron Bracket Championship.

Hawaii plays this Saturday against Michigan or Texas at 9:30 a.m. HST on ABC.

