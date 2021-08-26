Tributes
Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. is fed up with vaccine critics who are taking opposition to the next level with death threats, harassment

Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:50 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was another night of protests Tuesday outside Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s downtown Honolulu condo building, but Green said the harassment is increasing, with some attacks crossing the line.

“I absolutely support people’s rights to freedom of speech and to gather. However, they follow me and make death threats and film me through windows,” said Green. “I think we’ll leave that for other people to judge.”

Besides the death threats, posters were put up on the sidewalks outside his condo, with Green’s face and the word “Fraud” -- and racist writing about Green’s religion.

“So that gives you an idea who they are, what they’re like as people,” said Green.

Some critics have posted videos of Green, which have drawn threats from commenters. One of the latest videos showed an activist following Green and his security detail to his SUV, yelling comments and questions to him as he heads home.

“When one is going home after having dinner and people are threatening you, of course that’s not the time to talk to them,” he said.

When he gets home, protesters are often outside to greet him.

“You have individuals yelling hate speech toward me, shining lights into my apartment and the apartments around me, my neighbors.”

Another video circulating online was posted by critics, who said they busted Green without a mask at a restaurant Tuesday night.

Green said it was a campaign dinner that followed the governor’s mandate on limiting gatherings to ten people indoors.

“I had a private dinner for a total of ten people, including myself, and again they were all vaccinated, but unfortunately people right now are following me everywhere I go,” said Green.

Green, who said he’s been working 18-hour days lately as the lieutenant governor and as an emergency room physician, is getting fed up with the harassment.

“I know that there are going to be people attacking me because they’re very anti-vaccination, or they don’t appreciate having to wear masks. But I’m going to keep doing my job as lieutenant governor and I will also make sure I follow the rules.”

One of the groups that has been protesting Green and the state’s COVID mandates, the Aloha Freedom Coalition, said it would comment Thursday.

Green said some of the threats are being passed on to local law enforcement for further investigation.

