Hawaii reports 831 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 831 new COVID infections on Thursday as the state’s health care system continues to grapple with an ongoing surge in infections.

The state reported no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 573.

Of Thursday’s new infections:

511 were on Oahu

176 on Hawaii Island

102 on Maui

32 on Kauai

one on Lanai

two on Molokai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out of state.

With the new infections, the total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 58,578. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,952 new cases.

Some 62.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

