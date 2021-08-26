Tributes
Hawaii reports 831 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 831 new COVID infections on Thursday as the state’s health care system continues to grapple with an ongoing surge in infections.

The state reported no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 573.

COVID deaths are rising in Hawaii, and history shows it’s likely to get worse

Of Thursday’s new infections:

  • 511 were on Oahu
  • 176 on Hawaii Island
  • 102 on Maui
  • 32 on Kauai
  • one on Lanai
  • two on Molokai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out of state.

Ventilators from Hawaii’s emergency stockpile now in use as more relief nurses are on their way

With the new infections, the total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 58,578. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,952 new cases.

Some 62.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

