Group with ties to Hawaii health official condemned by DOH for COVID treatment misinformation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui District Health Officer Lorrin Pang’s group has been condemned by the Department of Health for spreading misinformation about COVID treatments.

In a recent clip, group members of the Pono Coalition for Informed Consent, which includes other doctors, were seen talking about alternative treatments for the disease.

“It starts out with what I said before, the vitamin C and the vitamin D and the zinc, then you would add two anti infective agents — one that is specific for COVID and one is really to protect your lungs — so it would be hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin,” Maui Pediatrician Dr. Kirk Milhoan said in the clip.

The DOH and the federal government have both said that neither of those drugs should be used to treat COVID-19, although former president Trump has previously touted it as a possible treatment.

The Pono Coalition for Informed Consent says they’re an advocacy group that pushes alternative treatments. Dr. Pang is listed as the group’s co-founder and co-chair, though the website says, he acts as a private citizen.

In the video, Pang does not push alternative treatments, but also does not correct any misinformation.

“When we give informed consent I expect it to be quantitative... and if we don’t know, we say we don’t know. So that’s why I still push the vaccine while it still works and it still protects,” Dr. pang said.

In a statement by Hawaii Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char Wednesday night, she said, “The Pono Coalition for Informed Consent is spreading misinformation about these lifesaving vaccines. This is dangerous. The Coalition proliferates misinformation about the severity of the disease and the safety of the vaccines.”

The statement continued, “I want to be clear — hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19. Taking unprescribed large doses of ivermectin or doses intended for animals can cause serious harm.”

Hawaii News Now reached out to Dr. Pang Wednesday but he declined to comment. HNN also asked the DOH on the status of Dr. Pang with the department, but has not heard back.

