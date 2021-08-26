Forecast: Fire weather threat remains high as breezy trades continue

Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected to continue into the weekend, with low clouds and showers favoring the usual windward and mauka areas. Leeward areas remain dry, and remain under a red flag warning due to low humidity levels and wind conditions that could cause any fires in dry brush to spread quickly. Lighter winds are expected Sunday into the middle of next week.

A small craft advisory remains posted for the windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island. In surf, background south swells will keep conditions from going completely flat on south-facing shorelines, with a larger swell expected over the weekend. The trade wind swell for east shores will decline over the weekend as the trades slow down. No other significant swells are expected.

