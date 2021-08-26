Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Family of man shot, killed by Hawaii Island police files wrongful death suit

Dan Buckingham was shot and killed by police this summer. His family has now filed suit.
Dan Buckingham was shot and killed by police this summer. His family has now filed suit.(Buckingham Family)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:13 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a man who was killed by Hawaii County police this summer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Dan Buckingham, 31, from Michigan, was hiding in a vacant home in Hilo when police responded to a reported break-in back in June.

Authorities say Buckingham lunged at the officers with two knives and cut one of them before officers shot him 13 times.

Buckingham’s family says he was schizophrenic and he likely didn’t know they were police officers because they did not identify themselves.

“He had no criminal history, no history of violence. He was never aggressive or violent and he didn’t even own a knife,” said his mother, Mary.

Both the county and police department declined comment, citing the pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hawaii sees its deadliest day of the pandemic, reporting 8 new COVID fatalities
The massive boulder came crashing down just before 9 p.m. Monday, a witness said.
‘It sounded like an earthquake’: Residents uneasy after boulder crashes into East Oahu home
FILE
UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane
Kenny Akamu's post has dozens of shares on social media and many of the comments are thanking...
In online post, Hawaii nurse paints grim picture of his COVID patients’ ‘painful, lonely’ deaths
FILE
Critics question why Ige is asking visitors to stay away, but keeping popular attractions open

Latest News

Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. is fed up with vaccine critics who are taking opposition to the next level with death threats, harassment
Honolulu police were on scene Wednesday night.
Sources: 1 hospitalized following shooting at a Halawa home
Health officials said that the current death toll is the highest it has been since vaccines...
COVID deaths are rising in Hawaii, and history shows it’s likely to get worse
'Help wanted' signs are outside businesses all over in Waikiki
Businesses look to ease worker shortage with enhanced jobless aid set to end