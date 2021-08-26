Family of man shot, killed by Hawaii Island police files wrongful death suit

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a man who was killed by Hawaii County police this summer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Dan Buckingham, 31, from Michigan, was hiding in a vacant home in Hilo when police responded to a reported break-in back in June.

Authorities say Buckingham lunged at the officers with two knives and cut one of them before officers shot him 13 times.

Buckingham’s family says he was schizophrenic and he likely didn’t know they were police officers because they did not identify themselves.

“He had no criminal history, no history of violence. He was never aggressive or violent and he didn’t even own a knife,” said his mother, Mary.

Both the county and police department declined comment, citing the pending litigation.

