Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

State lays out plan to realign highway near Laniakea Beach to alleviate traffic

Traffic has become a problem at Laniakea Beach on Oahu's North Shore.
Traffic has become a problem at Laniakea Beach on Oahu's North Shore.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After decades of bumper to bumper traffic in a popular turtle sighting area on Oahu’s North Shore, the state said it is planning to improve the roadway — but it could take about four years.

The state filed a plan this week to shift Kamehameha Highway about 50 feet inland along Laniakea Beach.

This is a much smaller stretch than the state’s original plan, which was to move a mile of the highway a thousand feet mauka. Officials said that plan would have cost upwards of $40 million.

In order to cut costs, the state chose to move a smaller section of the road, which would cost about $12 million.

The state said this project would provide a pedestrian access lane and a parking area on the beach side of the highway.

As the plan is laid out, officials said work would start in late 2023 and could take about two years to complete.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The massive boulder came crashing down just before 9 p.m. Monday, a witness said.
‘It sounded like an earthquake’: Residents uneasy after boulder crashes into East Oahu home
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 565 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality
FILE
COVID hospitalizations soar as Hawaii awaits arrival of more relief health care workers from mainland
Hawaii's public school students returned to class Tuesday, wearing masks and excited about the...
Medical experts say COVID’s spread among Hawaii’s kids likely ‘understated’

Latest News

COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 625 new COVID cases; 8 additional fatalities; 62.3% fully vaccinated
Attempted murder investigation Keeaumoku
Police search for suspects involved in shooting at Keeaumoku game room
Generic Image
First responders pushed to the limit amid influx in 911 calls, increase in COVID patients
First responders pushed to the limit amid influx in 911 calls, increase in COVID patients
First responders pushed to the limit amid influx in 911 calls, increase in COVID patients