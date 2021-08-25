Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers(U.S. border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:17 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – Authorities foiled a plan to use a fake border patrol car to cross the border.

Homeland Security and Border Patrol agents stopped the smugglers near the Tucson border station.

Officials took the driver of the cloned border patrol car and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on Twitter.

Border Patrol security agents are responsible for patrolling 6,000 miles of Mexican and Canadian land borders and 2,000 miles of coastal waters, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The massive boulder came crashing down just before 9 p.m. Monday, a witness said.
‘It sounded like an earthquake’: Residents uneasy after boulder crashes into East Oahu home
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 565 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality
FILE
COVID hospitalizations soar as Hawaii awaits arrival of more relief health care workers from mainland
Hawaii's public school students returned to class Tuesday, wearing masks and excited about the...
Medical experts say COVID’s spread among Hawaii’s kids likely ‘understated’

Latest News

Generic Image
First responders pushed to the limit amid influx in 911 calls, increase in COVID patients
FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, mourners pass by a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk...
Death sentence upheld for Dylann Roof in Black church slayings
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby talked about two lawmakers' unapproved visit to the Kabul airport...
Pentagon spokesman criticizes lawmakers' Afghanistan trip
FILE - This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their...
OnlyFans reverses explicit content ban after outcry
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft...
2 US lawmakers’ Afghanistan trip prompts questions, condemnation