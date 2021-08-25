Rainbow Wahine soccer opens regular season with Outrigger kickoff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team returns to the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium for the first time in over a year for the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff — hosting North Texas on Friday and South Dakota State on Sunday.

This will be the first time the ‘Bows meet the Mean Green, while this will be the second meeting between UH and the Jackrabbits — SDSU getting the upper hand in the overall record.

UH is coming off of a 2-0 exhibition schedule against Tusculum University and Hawaii Pacific, winning both by a final score of 1-0.

With recent changes to the City’s COVID-19 restrictions, no fans will be allowed to attend the weekend’s kickoff series.

Hawaii takes on North Texas on Friday at 7:00 p.m. HST, while they meet South Dakota State on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. HST.

