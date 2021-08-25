Police search for suspects involved in shooting at Keeaumoku game room

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a shooting at a game room in Keeaumoku on Tuesday night.

Authorities said three suspects in their 20s entered the game room at around 7:20 p.m., brandishing hand guns and demanding money from workers.

Police said one of the men shot three game room employees — two men and a woman, all in their 40s — and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects then fled into a vehicle that was waiting for them and drove toward Piikoi Street.

No arrests have been made so far.

Officials said all three victims were taken to nearby hospitals in private vehicles in serious but stable condition.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

