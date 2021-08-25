Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police search for suspects involved in shooting at Keeaumoku game room

Attempted murder investigation Keeaumoku
Attempted murder investigation Keeaumoku(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a shooting at a game room in Keeaumoku on Tuesday night.

Authorities said three suspects in their 20s entered the game room at around 7:20 p.m., brandishing hand guns and demanding money from workers.

Police said one of the men shot three game room employees — two men and a woman, all in their 40s — and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects then fled into a vehicle that was waiting for them and drove toward Piikoi Street.

No arrests have been made so far.

Officials said all three victims were taken to nearby hospitals in private vehicles in serious but stable condition.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The massive boulder came crashing down just before 9 p.m. Monday, a witness said.
‘It sounded like an earthquake’: Residents uneasy after boulder crashes into East Oahu home
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 565 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality
FILE
COVID hospitalizations soar as Hawaii awaits arrival of more relief health care workers from mainland
Hawaii's public school students returned to class Tuesday, wearing masks and excited about the...
Medical experts say COVID’s spread among Hawaii’s kids likely ‘understated’

Latest News

Traffic has become a problem at Laniakea Beach on Oahu's North Shore.
State lays out plan to realign highway near Laniakea Beach to alleviate traffic
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 625 new COVID cases; 8 additional fatalities; 62.3% fully vaccinated
Generic Image
First responders pushed to the limit amid influx in 911 calls, increase in COVID patients
First responders pushed to the limit amid influx in 911 calls, increase in COVID patients
First responders pushed to the limit amid influx in 911 calls, increase in COVID patients