Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Nearly 88% of state workers vaccinated, but hundreds have yet to get jab despite mandate

FILE
FILE
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting a high vaccination rate among its employees, but notes nearly 8% are unvaccinated and 11 people so far have been placed on leave without pay because they filed to filed an “attestation” saying they are either testing or have gotten the shot.

The Department of Human Resources and Development said 87.6% of some 14,000 state workers reported being vaccinated. That figure was as of Aug. 16 and does not include those who work for the University of Hawaii or Department of Education, which are also subject to the vaccine rules.

Meanwhile, nearly 5% of state employees are partially vaccinated.

Under the requirements, announced by the governor earlier this month, state and county workers must either show they are fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19 at their own expense.

“I am pleased with the vaccination and compliance rates, and I continue to encourage state employees and eligible Hawaii residents to get vaccinated to protect their families, communities and themselves,” said Gov. David Ige, in a news release. “Let’s do our part to stop the surge and get our lives back.”

The state said departments with the lowest vaccination rates were:

  • Public Safety, 77%
  • Hawaiian Home Lands, 80%
  • Human Services 83%

Officials also said that 87 state workers have applied for an exemption to the vaccine requirements.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The massive boulder came crashing down just before 9 p.m. Monday, a witness said.
‘It sounded like an earthquake’: Residents uneasy after boulder crashes into East Oahu home
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 565 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality
FILE
Critics question why Ige is asking visitors to stay away, but keeping popular attractions open
FILE
UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane

Latest News

COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 8 new COVID fatalities, 625 additional infections as surge continues
Kenny Akamu's post has dozens of shares on social media and many of the comments are thanking...
In online post, Hawaii nurse paints grim picture of his COVID patients’ ‘painful, lonely’ deaths
FILE
UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane
Generic Image
With more COVID patients and 911 calls, first responders say they’re pushed to the limit