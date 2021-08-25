Nearly 88% of state workers vaccinated, but hundreds have yet to get jab despite mandate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting a high vaccination rate among its employees, but notes nearly 8% are unvaccinated and 11 people so far have been placed on leave without pay because they filed to filed an “attestation” saying they are either testing or have gotten the shot.

The Department of Human Resources and Development said 87.6% of some 14,000 state workers reported being vaccinated. That figure was as of Aug. 16 and does not include those who work for the University of Hawaii or Department of Education, which are also subject to the vaccine rules.

Meanwhile, nearly 5% of state employees are partially vaccinated.

Under the requirements, announced by the governor earlier this month, state and county workers must either show they are fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19 at their own expense.

“I am pleased with the vaccination and compliance rates, and I continue to encourage state employees and eligible Hawaii residents to get vaccinated to protect their families, communities and themselves,” said Gov. David Ige, in a news release. “Let’s do our part to stop the surge and get our lives back.”

The state said departments with the lowest vaccination rates were:

Public Safety, 77%

Hawaiian Home Lands, 80%

Human Services 83%

Officials also said that 87 state workers have applied for an exemption to the vaccine requirements.

This story will be updated.

