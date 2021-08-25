Tributes
Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck on Hawaii Island

The approximate area of the crash.
The approximate area of the crash.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:04 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Hawaii Island Tuesday evening.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. involving a dump truck and the motorcyclist.

Police haven’t yet provided official details into the crash, but a portion of Highway 132 and 137 in the Kapoho area was shut down for several hours.

The victim’s name and factors of the crash hasn’t yet been released.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

