Mililani native, highest ranking enlisted member of U.S. Air Force, to visit JBPHH

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass.
Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass.(U.S. Airforce)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The highest ranking enlisted member in the United States Air Force will visit Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam next week.

Chief Master Sergeant JoAnne Bass is first female and Pacific Islander Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force. She’s also a Mililani native.

In her role, she represents more than 600,000 airmen and their interests to the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Chief Bass is visiting Oahu to tour and visit the Airmen stationed on Oahu. Prior to her current assignment, she’s garnered a lengthy resume working in various roles across the nation and internationally, spending much time in Germany.

She also has significant joint service and special operations experience, participtating in several operations and deployments, including Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

