Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood...
In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye just wants to be Ye.

Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name.

The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name.

The documents, dated Aug. 11 but not sent into the court system until Tuesday, cite “personal reasons” for the change. An email seeking comment from the attorney who filed the documents was not immediately returned.

A judge must approve of the change before it becomes official.

West, who has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years, tweeted that he wanted the change in 2018, saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it’s a word used throughout the Bible.

West is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple’s four children also have his last name.

He has been holding a series of stadium listening parties for his forthcoming 10th studio album “Donda,” which is scheduled to be released before the end of August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
As COVID cases skyrocket, city cancels scores of large organized gatherings planned for Oahu
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
Prominent LA doctor tells his followers now is not the time to travel to Hawaii
Hawaii's public school students returned to class Tuesday, wearing masks and excited about the...
Medical experts say COVID’s spread among Hawaii’s kids likely ‘understated’
FILE
COVID hospitalizations soar as Hawaii awaits arrival of more relief health care workers from mainland

Latest News

Hawaiian green sea turtle (File image)
Georgia man ‘very sorry’ after lifting honu by the shell; didn’t know action was illegal
Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing...
Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated
FILE
HECO to hold West Oahu vaccination clinics for employees, members of the community
A new study suggests a link between Rapid Ohia Death and feral pigs and sheep. A research team...
New UH study finds link between rapid ohia death and feral pigs
UH pandemic forecasters say Maui is just two weeks behind what Honolulu and the Big Island are...
Pandemic forecasters warn Maui residents of potential spike in cases, hospitalizations