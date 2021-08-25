How accurate are the free COVID tests being offered? It varies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a ramped up demand for testing over a year into the pandemic, some are once again questioning how accurate COVID tests are.

Some are better than others.

A COVID testing expert says the free tests being offered at Aloha Stadium have an accuracy rate of about 35%.

The state opened the clinic to screen unvaccinated workers under the governor’s mandate. But Doctor Scott Miscovich says the Abbot Antigen test being used is the lowest quality test of its kind on the market. Each test costs about $3 each to manufacture and run, but there is no cost to the individual.

It typically detects only high viral loads, and Miscovich worries people will get a false sense of security. Even the state health director acknowledged its limits.

“Certainly the antigen, test if you can test somebody every other day, 3 times per week, that’s probably a better tactic and a better result than testing somebody once,” State Health Director Libby Char said.

“If you are doing anything less than twice a week — and most of us say our cadence should be three times a week — its window dressing. It is not going to prevent the disease,” Dr. Scott Miscovich added.

Scientists have been concerned about cases slipping through the cracks or going undetected. They say thousands of active cases are likely out there, and those being reported are just a small percentage of the active infections.

[Read a related report: Hundreds of COVID cases are reported daily, but it’s the undetected cases that worry scientist]

Free tests are also available at the city’s mobile lab at the Honolulu airport. At that location, they’re running the PCR mid-turbinate tests which have an accuracy between 65% and 95%.

The free testing offer there ends this Saturday. Click here for a list of locations also offering free tests.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.