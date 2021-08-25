HECO to hold West Oahu vaccination clinics for employees, members of the community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric will offer vaccination clinics for its employees and members of the public at two of its West Oahu generating facilities.

The clinics at the Campbell Industrial Park generating station front lawn are set for:

Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon

Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinics at the Kahe power plant are set for:

Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

