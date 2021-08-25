Tributes
Hawaii reports 625 new COVID cases; 8 additional fatalities; 62.3% fully vaccinated

COVID lab testing/FILE
COVID lab testing/FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:01 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 625 new COVID infections on Wednesday and eight additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii rose to 573.

Of Wednesday’s new cases:

  • 376 were on Oahu
  • 100 on Hawaii Island
  • 96 on Maui
  • 39 on Kauai reported by the state
  • two on Lanai
  • two on Molokai

There were also 10 residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 57,747. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,633 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 62.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

