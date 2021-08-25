Georgia man ‘very sorry’ after lifting honu by the shell; didn’t know action was illegal

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old Georgia man who was cited for lifting a honu out of the water last week is now apologizing after being caught.

The DLNR said said the man was “very sorry” after lifting the turtle by its shell last week Tuesday while visiting Kaanapali. He told DOCARE officers he didn’t know his actions were against the law.

It was reported to conservation officers by witnesses who caught the act on camera. They said the man was with his son in shallow water when it happened.

He put the turtle down after people yelled at him to stop.

“DLNR, county and federal partners, the private sector and volunteer organizations continue to use all available outreach methods and platforms to try and reach every visitor to Hawai’i,” said DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla.

“Unfortunately, we can’t reach every single person who encounters a turtle or other marine wildlife and hope that people will use their common sense and show respect to these creatures. Ignorance of the law has never been a good defense,” he added.

Photos and video from witnesses helped authorities in this case. The man was cited for prohibited activities, and the case was also referred to federal authorities.

If you witness harassment of wildlife, you can report it 24-hours by calling 643-DLNR (3567) or report suspected violations via the free DLNRTip app.

