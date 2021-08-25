Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Florida doctor accused of offering $50 mask opt-out letters on Facebook for schoolchildren

One of the posts from the account bearing Brian Warden’s name says he would do the interviews...
One of the posts from the account bearing Brian Warden’s name says he would do the interviews under Dove Field Health, LLC, his own business that is not affiliated with any hospital or group.
By Pat Mueller and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A doctor accused of offering mask opt-out letters to parents with kids in school has been removed from Capital Regional Medical Center, a hospital in Florida.

Several viewers alerted WCTV to posts promoting the “medical opt-out interview” screenings on Facebook for $50.

One of the posts attributed to an account for Brian Warden was shared in the Facebook group “Parents Against Masks.”

It asks parents in Leon County, Florida, to private message him if they need a medical exemption letter for their child.

Several viewers sent tips to WCTV about Brian Warden’s Facebook posts promoting the “medical...
Several viewers sent tips to WCTV about Brian Warden’s Facebook posts promoting the “medical opt-out interview” screenings.(Facebook)

“We act with absolute integrity in all that we do, and it is our expectation that providers behave in a way that is consistent with those values,” the hospital’s statement says. “Immediately upon learning of this physician’s actions, we began the process of removing him from providing services to our hospital patients.”

One of the posts from the account bearing Warden’s name says he would do the interviews under Dove Field Health, LLC, his own business that is not affiliated with any hospital or group.

According to the Florida Secretary of State’s website, the LLC was incorporated on July 26, 2021.

Multiple WCTV viewers sent tips to our newsroom about Brian Warden’s Facebook posts promoting...
Multiple WCTV viewers sent tips to our newsroom about Brian Warden’s Facebook posts promoting the “medical opt-out interview” screenings.(Facebook)

According to the Florida Department of Health’s website, Warden was initially issued his Florida medical license on Feb. 15, 2021.

He graduated from Temple University in May 2018, DOH says. As of Wednesday morning, DOH’s website did not list any emergency actions, discipline cases or public complaints on Warden’s page.

Doximity, a networking website for healthcare professionals, says Warden specializes in emergency medicine. It says he was in residency at Thomas Jefferson University from 2018 to 2021.

Warden has not responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The massive boulder came crashing down just before 9 p.m. Monday, a witness said.
‘It sounded like an earthquake’: Residents uneasy after boulder crashes into East Oahu home
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 565 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality
FILE
Critics question why Ige is asking visitors to stay away, but keeping popular attractions open
FILE
UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Ty Garbin.
Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot
FILE
Nearly 88% of state workers vaccinated, but hundreds have yet to get jab despite mandate
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 8 new COVID fatalities, 625 additional infections as surge continues
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan