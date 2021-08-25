Tributes
Episode 12: The Science of Sleeping Well

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson “connects the dots” on the Science of Sleeping Well with Dr. Val Cacho. Dr. Cacho is a board-certified internal medicine and sleep medicine physician. A Loma Linda University alumnus, she completed a sleep fellowship at the Cedar Sinai Medical, and a fellowship in integrative medicine at the University of Arizona. The co-editor of “Integrative Sleep Medicine,” Dr. Cacho discusses what happens to your body as you sleep, how to improve your quality of sleep and the impact sleep has on our mental health and more.

Remember to subscribe to ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes, click here to visit ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ archives.

