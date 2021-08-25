Tributes
‘Bows football names team captains for 2021 season

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s game week for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team, but before their season opener against UCLA, the ‘Bows announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, linebacker Darius Muasau and defensive back Khoury Bethley were all named captain for the up coming season.

Bethley and Cordeiro served as co-captains last year in the 2020 COVID-19 season, something Bethley wanted to improve on if given the opportunity in 2021.

“This offseason that was one of my goals.” Bethley told reporters. “Just to be a better leader on and off the field and just set the tone in workouts, lifts and practice, but you know it’s definitely great knowing that my teammates have my back and I got there’s, were just ready to roll.”

For former Mililani standout Muasau, this will be the first time he will wear the metaphorical captain’s patch — UH does not put captain’s patches on their uniforms — a tremendous honor for the local boy, who will continue to prove to his team that he is worthy of their votes.

“Just to earn their respect and just the trust in my teammates really means a lot to me.” Muasau said. “I know I won’t be complacent with that, I know I’ve got to earn their respect everyday, so I know I still have to work.”

“The Captain is just a name for me you know just to represent my team, but i’m still going to come out one hundred percent everyday”

For second year head coach Todd Graham, the voting of captains has never been easier, saying all three were consensus choices from his team.

“Usually it’s just the best players that get all of the votes and that wasn’t it, the guys that they voted for were discipline guys, the guys that really come out everyday and demonstrate that.” Coach said. “I really feel good about our culture and where we’re at and how hard our guys are working, our guys love each other and enjoy being around each other.”

The ‘Bows meet the Bruins this Saturday in the Rose Bowl — kick off set for 9:30 a.m. HST on ESPN.

