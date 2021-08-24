YMCA of Honolulu to hold series of COVID vaccine clinics through October

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The YMCA of Honolulu and Kaiser Permanente will hold COVID vaccine clinics at multiple locations through October and walk-ins are welcome.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics.

Here’s when the clinics will be held:

Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA

Aug. 30, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 20, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mililani YMCA

Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to noon

Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to noon

Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to noon

Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to noon

Nuuanu YMCA

Sept. 13, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Windward YMCA

Aug. 24, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 14, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To download the pre-vaccination assessment before you go, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.