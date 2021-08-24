Tributes
Tributes
YMCA of Honolulu to hold series of COVID vaccine clinics through October

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The YMCA of Honolulu and Kaiser Permanente will hold COVID vaccine clinics at multiple locations through October and walk-ins are welcome.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics.

Here’s when the clinics will be held:

Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA

  • Aug. 30, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 20, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mililani YMCA

  • Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to noon

Nuuanu YMCA

  • Sept. 13, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Windward YMCA

  • Aug. 24, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 14, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To download the pre-vaccination assessment before you go, click here.

