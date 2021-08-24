YMCA of Honolulu to hold series of COVID vaccine clinics through October
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The YMCA of Honolulu and Kaiser Permanente will hold COVID vaccine clinics at multiple locations through October and walk-ins are welcome.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics.
Here’s when the clinics will be held:
Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA
- Aug. 30, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sept. 20, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mililani YMCA
- Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to noon
- Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to noon
- Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to noon
- Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to noon
Nuuanu YMCA
- Sept. 13, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Windward YMCA
- Aug. 24, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sept. 14, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
