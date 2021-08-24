Tributes
While Kilauea is not erupting, volcano alert level raised following hundreds of small quakes

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / file image
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey detected a swarm of earthquakes at Kilauea overnight, causing officials to raise the volcano alert level from yellow to orange.

While these quakes are happening within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, USGS said, at this point, the volcano is not erupting.

USGS said over 140 quakes have been recorded since 4:30 a.m. Tuesday with the largest recorded as a magnitude-3.3 earthquake.

Scientists said there was a particularly strong sequence of earthquakes at about 1:30 a.m.

Officials said small earthquakes are continuing at a rate of at least 10 detected quakes per hour.

USGS said they also noticed some ground deformation, which could indicate some magma movement. This discovery led scientists to raise the volcanic alert level in the area.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said webcams and satellite imagery currently do not show evidence of lava at the surface.

Scientists said they will continue to monitor the situation and will issue additional messages and alert level changes if activity changes.

This story will be updated.

