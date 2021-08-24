Wet, windy conditions moving across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface low pressure area moved across the islands Monday, bringing wet and sometimes windy weather.

The low is what’s left of former Tropical Cyclone Linda. It weakened a bit overnight, but is still bringing the threat of heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds as it moves slowly westward.

A flash flood watch remains posted statewide through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the possibility of heavy rain.

Flood advisories were also posted for portions of South Kohala and North Kona on the Big Island (until 3:45 p.m.), east Molokai (until 4:45 p.m.) and windward Oahu (until 5:15 p.m.).

Strong winds along the northern half of the low is also keeping windy conditions over the western half of the state. A wind advisory also remained in effect for Oahu until 6 p.m. Monday, and for Kauai until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Showers and winds are forecast to diminish Monday night as the low moves westward and away from the islands. More typical trade wind weather conditions are expected Tuesday into the remainder of the week.

