Wet and windy conditions into the night, but trades returning soon

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue for just a little while longer as a surface low pressure system slowly moves westward. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for all islands, while strong winds are still possible for Oahu and Kauai, where wind advisories remain posted.

The surface low is what’s left of former Tropical Cyclone Linda. The system weakened a bit overnight and also slowed down, but is still bringing some wet and occasionally windy weather. More typical trade wind conditions are expected to move in overnight, with drier and more normal weather expected for Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Surf generated by the low will keep waves elevated for east-facing shores, where a high surf advisory continues. For mariners, a gale warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for windward coastal waters from the Kauai channel to Maui. It will be replaced at that time by a small craft advisory, which already covers remaining waters.

