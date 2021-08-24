SUV crash in Mililani sends teens to hospital; 1 in critical condition

MILILANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An SUV crashed into a tree in Mililani Monday sending three females to a hospital.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Lanikuhana Avenue. EMS officials said two of the three were teenagers while the age of the third person was unknown.

Debris was scattered around the scene as police investigated the severely damaged vehicle and the factors of the crash. The road was temporarily shut down in both directions.

All three individuals had to be extricated. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition. One of them deteriorated and was later listed in critical condition.

HPD said speed was a contributing factor as the driver lost control moments before slamming into the tree. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.