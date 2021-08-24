Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Newlywed women found shot to death at Utah campsite

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOAB, Utah (AP) - Residents of a Utah tourist town near the site where a newlywed couple was recently gunned down while camping say they’re puzzled and concerned as the police investigation unfolds.

Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were found dead Aug. 18 near Moab, where they’d been living. KUTV reports police believe someone killed the women and fled, but they say there’s no remaining danger to the public.

That’s left many unanswered questions for residents of the desert town that draws visitors from around the world to its red-rock vistas.

Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab,...
Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab, Utah. The two were married in April.(Source: Bridget Calvert, KSTU via CNN)

Schulte’s aunt has said the couple told friends a “creepy guy” near their campsite made them uncomfortable before their deaths.

Schulte, 24, previously lived in Billings, Montana, while Turner, 38, was a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas. The two were married in April.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office called in the FBI and State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the double murder investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE
As COVID cases skyrocket, city cancels scores of large organized gatherings planned for Oahu
Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
Heavy rain and strong winds will be possible from former Tropical Cyclone Linda.
Forecast: Possible heavy rain, strong winds from former Tropical Cyclone Linda
The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday.
‘We have nothing’: Nanakuli family devastated after flames destroy neighboring homes

Latest News

Showers moved over Oahu Monday afternoon as remnants of Linda impacted the island chain.
Flood advisory up for Oahu as remnants of Linda move over island chain
Parents are being urged to be vigilant as community spread worsens.
Spread of COVID among Hawaii’s youngest residents may be understated, new testing shows
Authorities believe someone killed the women and fled. They called in outside help to assist in...
Slaying of newlywed women at Utah campsite under investigation
The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday.
HFD confirms family’s suspicions: Nanakuli fire ignited near neighbor’s gasoline generator