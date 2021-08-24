Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

New York woman dies after snorkeling in Princeville waters

Wilcox Memorial Hospital (File Image)
Wilcox Memorial Hospital (File Image)(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCEVILLE, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman from New York died after snorkeling in waters off north Kauai last week.

County officials identified her Monday as 60-year-old Therese Walz of Seaford New York.

They said she was snorkeling in an area known as Hideaways in Princeville on Friday.

First responders got the call for an unresponsive woman and rushed to the scene around 6 p.m.

CPR was performed and she eventually regained a pulse. Crews took her to Wilcox Memorial Hospital in Lihue. She was listed in critical condition overnight and eventually died by Saturday morning.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death. Officials said she was wearing a traditional snorkeling mask at the time.

Loved ones are being aided by grief counseling services from Life’s Bridges.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
As COVID cases skyrocket, city cancels scores of large organized gatherings planned for Oahu
Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
Heavy rain and strong winds will be possible from former Tropical Cyclone Linda.
Forecast: Possible heavy rain, strong winds from former Tropical Cyclone Linda
The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday.
‘We have nothing’: Nanakuli family devastated after flames destroy neighboring homes
A mobile vaccine clinic was set up in Ewa Beach Sunday.
With COVID cases at an all-time high, leaders worry about Hawaii’s rural communities

Latest News

Some mainland doctors advise no travel to Hawaii due to COVID surge
Oahu was placed under a flood advisory Monday afternoon as remnants of former hurricane Linda...
Flood advisory up for Oahu as remnants of Linda move over island chain
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
FILE
As COVID cases skyrocket, city cancels scores of large organized gatherings planned for Oahu