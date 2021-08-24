New York woman dies after snorkeling in Princeville waters

PRINCEVILLE, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman from New York died after snorkeling in waters off north Kauai last week.

County officials identified her Monday as 60-year-old Therese Walz of Seaford New York.

They said she was snorkeling in an area known as Hideaways in Princeville on Friday.

First responders got the call for an unresponsive woman and rushed to the scene around 6 p.m.

CPR was performed and she eventually regained a pulse. Crews took her to Wilcox Memorial Hospital in Lihue. She was listed in critical condition overnight and eventually died by Saturday morning.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death. Officials said she was wearing a traditional snorkeling mask at the time.

Loved ones are being aided by grief counseling services from Life’s Bridges.

