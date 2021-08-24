‘It sounded like an earthquake’: Large boulder crashes into an East Oahu home

EAST OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boulder came crashing down into an East Oahu home Monday night, damaging the structure and a Jeep parked under a carport.

A witness told Hawaii News Now the boulder came down sometime around 9 p.m. along Moomuku Place.

Witness Jamie DeMatoff said it rolled down the hill, banked off the home’s second story before coming to rest between concrete pillars of the carport.

“It sounded like an earthquake and it was just getting louder and louder and I didn’t know what was actually going on. Until it finally crashed and I thought, really it was so loud and intense. It sound like the house next door to me just collapsed,” DeMatoff said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Recent rains Monday likely loosened the hillside.

Additional details were limited. Hawaii News Now has reached out to the resident of the home and plans to speak with him Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.

