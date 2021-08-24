HFD confirms family’s suspicions: Nanakuli fire ignited near neighbor’s gasoline generator

NANAKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu fire investigators wrapped up their analysis of a massive double house fire in Nanakuli over the weekend.

Two neighboring homes were destroyed in Saturday night’s fire, resulting in damages totaling $799,000.

On Monday, HFD released their findings into the cause, saying the fire was accidental and it started in an area where a gasoline generator was being used since utilities were not connected to the home of origin.

[Read a related report: ‘We have nothing’: Nanakuli family devastated after flames destroy neighboring homes]

Flames quickly spread to a neighboring home owned by Letitia Alferez. In an interview with Hawaii News Now Sunday, she described a troubled relationship with the neighbors, and knew the constantly running generator was a hazard.

She previously expressed concerns to police, lawmakers and the neighbors about the conditions of the home and generator, but says she never received any help.

“My husband kept telling them turn it off,” Alferez said. “It blew up. The fumes, I guess the wind blew it and it came in our direction.”

It took fire crews about an hour to get the fire under control. HFD said seven people total were displaced and a family dog was killed.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Alferez and her family. Click here for details.

The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday. (Jovani Barbz)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.