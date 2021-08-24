Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

HFD confirms family’s suspicions: Nanakuli fire ignited near neighbor’s gasoline generator

By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:51 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANAKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu fire investigators wrapped up their analysis of a massive double house fire in Nanakuli over the weekend.

Two neighboring homes were destroyed in Saturday night’s fire, resulting in damages totaling $799,000.

On Monday, HFD released their findings into the cause, saying the fire was accidental and it started in an area where a gasoline generator was being used since utilities were not connected to the home of origin.

[Read a related report: ‘We have nothing’: Nanakuli family devastated after flames destroy neighboring homes]

Flames quickly spread to a neighboring home owned by Letitia Alferez. In an interview with Hawaii News Now Sunday, she described a troubled relationship with the neighbors, and knew the constantly running generator was a hazard.

She previously expressed concerns to police, lawmakers and the neighbors about the conditions of the home and generator, but says she never received any help.

“My husband kept telling them turn it off,” Alferez said. “It blew up. The fumes, I guess the wind blew it and it came in our direction.”

It took fire crews about an hour to get the fire under control. HFD said seven people total were displaced and a family dog was killed.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Alferez and her family. Click here for details.

The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday.
The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday.(Jovani Barbz)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
As COVID cases skyrocket, city cancels scores of large organized gatherings planned for Oahu
Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
Heavy rain and strong winds will be possible from former Tropical Cyclone Linda.
Forecast: Possible heavy rain, strong winds from former Tropical Cyclone Linda
The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday.
‘We have nothing’: Nanakuli family devastated after flames destroy neighboring homes

Latest News

Showers moved over Oahu Monday afternoon as remnants of Linda impacted the island chain.
Flood advisory up for Oahu as remnants of Linda move over island chain
Parents are being urged to be vigilant as community spread worsens.
Spread of COVID among Hawaii’s youngest residents may be understated, new testing shows
Health experts have previously warned Hawaii residents against traveling to areas of high COVID...
Prominent LA doctor tells his followers now is not the time to travel to Hawaii
Debris was scattered around the scene as HPD investigated the crash.
SUV crash in Mililani sends teens to hospital; 1 in critical condition