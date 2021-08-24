Tributes
Hawaii’s premier ghost tour guide needs your votes to help him rank #1

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:18 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Master ghost story teller Lopaka Kapanui is in the running for a top spot in USA Today’s top 10 Ghost Tours in the country.

For years he’s shared the stories of Hawaii’s most mystifying places. He’s led groups at Iolani Palace at night, shared the secrets of Downtown Honolulu and shared stories of so many more historic places.

As of Monday night, his tour was third in the leaderboard.

You can Help Hawaii’s Original Ghost Tours which has been around since 1997 reach number one by casting a vote online.

Click here to vote. Voting ends this weekend.

