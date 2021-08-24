Tributes
Hawaii reports 565 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality

COVID testing/FILE
COVID testing/FILE(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:01 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 565 new COVID infections on Tuesday and one additional fatality.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii rose to 565.

Of Tuesday’s new cases:

  • 370 were on Oahu
  • 100 on Hawaii Island
  • 70 on Maui
  • 17 on Kauai reported by the state

There were also eight residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 57,235. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,520 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 62% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

