Hawaii reports 565 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 565 new COVID infections on Tuesday and one additional fatality.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii rose to 565.

Of Tuesday’s new cases:

370 were on Oahu

100 on Hawaii Island

70 on Maui

17 on Kauai reported by the state

There were also eight residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 57,235. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,520 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 62% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.