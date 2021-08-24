Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Trade wind conditions returning as ex-Linda departs

Radar shows moisture from former Hurricane Linda near the western end of the Hawaiian island...
Radar shows moisture from former Hurricane Linda near the western end of the Hawaiian island chain.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:37 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy trade winds are returning to the islands from the east as the remnants of former Hurricane Linda depart to the west. Some showery conditions may linger around Kauai from the former tropical cyclone’s remnant moisture, while drier air will move in for the rest of the state, with the more typical shower coverage for windward and mauka areas. Trade wind weather will dominate for the remainder of the week.

A surf swell generated by Linda is declining rapidly, and a high surf advisory that was up for east facing shores has expired. A south shore swell is gradually lowering, with a slightly larger swell this weekend. No other significant swells are expected this week. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for Hawaiian coastal waters, expect for windward waters off the Big Island.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
As COVID cases skyrocket, city cancels scores of large organized gatherings planned for Oahu
Gov. David Ige on Monday urged visitors to reschedule their travel to the islands amid a surge...
Governor to visitors: Stay away as Hawaii sees surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations
Prominent LA doctor tells his followers now is not the time to travel to Hawaii
Hawaii's public school students returned to class Tuesday, wearing masks and excited about the...
Medical experts say COVID’s spread among Hawaii’s kids likely ‘understated’
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 571 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 62% fully vaccinated

Latest News

Strong and gusty winds are affecting parts of the state as a surface low passes westward.
Wet and windy conditions into the night, but trades returning soon
Tracking what was "Linda"
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Showers moved over Oahu Monday afternoon as remnants of Linda impacted the island chain.
Flood advisory up for Oahu as remnants of Linda move over island chain
Heavy rain and strong winds will be possible from former Tropical Cyclone Linda.
Severe weather possible from former hurricane Linda