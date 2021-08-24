Forecast: Trade wind conditions returning as ex-Linda departs

Breezy trade winds are returning to the islands from the east as the remnants of former Hurricane Linda depart to the west. Some showery conditions may linger around Kauai from the former tropical cyclone’s remnant moisture, while drier air will move in for the rest of the state, with the more typical shower coverage for windward and mauka areas. Trade wind weather will dominate for the remainder of the week.

A surf swell generated by Linda is declining rapidly, and a high surf advisory that was up for east facing shores has expired. A south shore swell is gradually lowering, with a slightly larger swell this weekend. No other significant swells are expected this week. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for Hawaiian coastal waters, expect for windward waters off the Big Island.

