Flood advisory up for Oahu as remnants of Linda move over island chain

Showers moved over Oahu Monday afternoon as remnants of Linda impacted the island chain.
Showers moved over Oahu Monday afternoon as remnants of Linda impacted the island chain.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu was placed under a flood advisory Monday afternoon as remnants of former hurricane Linda moved over the islands, bringing the threat for thunderstorms and heavy rain.

National Weather Service has the advisory up for Oahu until 5:15 p.m. It could be upped to a warning if conditions worsen.

Parts of Molokai and Hawaii Island were also under a flood advisory as radar indicated stead rain of 1 to 2 inches per hour in some parts.

[Click here to access the Hawaii News Now Interactive Radar]

The entire state remained under a flash flood watch until late Monday as the moisture was also slated to move over Kauai overnight into Tuesday.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Kauai and Niihau. Forecasters expect winds 20 to 30 miles an hour with potential gusts up to 50 mph.

This story will be updated as weather conditions develop.

