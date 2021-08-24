Flood advisory up for Oahu as remnants of Linda move over island chain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu was placed under a flood advisory Monday afternoon as remnants of former hurricane Linda moved over the islands, bringing the threat for thunderstorms and heavy rain.

National Weather Service has the advisory up for Oahu until 5:15 p.m. It could be upped to a warning if conditions worsen.

Parts of Molokai and Hawaii Island were also under a flood advisory as radar indicated stead rain of 1 to 2 inches per hour in some parts.

Radar indicating rain moving in from the east towards Oahu. Also a wind advisory remains in effect for Oahu (until 6pm today), and for Kauai and Niihau (until 6 am tomorrow). North east to east winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/MDIzFgPTGQ — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 23, 2021

The entire state remained under a flash flood watch until late Monday as the moisture was also slated to move over Kauai overnight into Tuesday.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Kauai and Niihau. Forecasters expect winds 20 to 30 miles an hour with potential gusts up to 50 mph.

