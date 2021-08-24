City pauses rental and utility relief program to process applications

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city said that it has temporarily paused its rental and utility relief program to allow community partners to process the thousands of applications it has received.

The city said it has received 5,000 new applications and that time is needed to process and distribute funds to landlords and utility companies.

The next reopening date will be announced after the city and its partners evaluate this round of applications.

The city said people who have started their applications should continue to submit their materials using the personalized account they have created.

So far, the city has helped approximately 7,000 Oahu households and has distributed roughly $58 million in rent and utility support since the program began in April.

The city said it expects to spend $180 million in rent and utility assistance to support residents who continue to be financially impacted by the pandemic.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.