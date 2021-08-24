Tributes
City explores new rules for future vacation rental properties

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:06 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s pitching a new plan to stop illegal vacation rentals in neighborhoods all across Oahu

Back in 2019, there were some 20,000 short term rentals available statewide. Now, there are about 800 legal rentals on Oahu.

Under the city’s latest revised proposal, they will be allowed to remain. But new rental properties would have to be next to a resort area like Waikiki or Ko Olina.

“COVID did a hard reset in looking at the short term vacation rental issue. We started to watch what was happening in neighborhoods and basically it was getting their community back without the disruption of short term rentals in their neighborhood,” Dean Uchida, DPP Director said.

The Department of Planning and Permitting also wants to create an enforcement unit.

The city’s latest plan is up for public debate at a hearing on Sept. 1.

City leaders started enforcing stricter rules against vacation rentals on Oahu in recent years ensuring owner are properly being identified and taxed accordingly.

[Read a related report: City teams up with Airbnb, Vrbo to crack down on illegal vacation rentals]

