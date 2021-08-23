Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine soccer downs Hawaii Pacific, 1-0 in final exhibition match

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team goes undefeated in their two match...
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team goes undefeated in their two match exhibition schedule, defeating cross-town rival Hawaii Pacific 1-0 on Sunday at Lower Manoa field.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team goes undefeated in their two match exhibition schedule, defeating cross-town rival Hawaii Pacific 1-0 on Sunday at Lower Manoa field.

The lone goal would come courtesy of junior Kelci Sumida, who found the back of the net in the 53rd minute of the game from an assist from Trini Quiroz.

Sumida getting the upper hand on twin sister Kaylee who plays defender for the Sharks.

After going undefeated in the preseason, Hawaii opens the regular season next week with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff against North Texas on Friday and South Dakota State on Sunday.

For HPU, the Sharks face the Coyotes on September 1st.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
A visible satellite image shows remnants of former Hurricane Linda approaching Hawaii from the...
Forecast: Potential for flash flooding, strong winds from the remnants of Linda
Queen's Medical Center West Oahu
Faced with flood of COVID patients, Queen’s West Oahu declares internal emergency, seeking extra help
HNN File
Hawaii health officials say data shows power in the vaccine
State Representative Stacelynn Eli along with other local leaders organized a vaccine and...
Community leaders focus on increasing vaccination rate in Leeward Oahu

Latest News

After a lengthy weather delay, Honolulu Little League would take down the Hastings Baseball...
Honolulu Little League advances, beats Nebraska in 2021 Little League World Series
School and city officials announced Friday that fans would not be allowed to attend University...
With cases rising, ‘Bows to open football, volleyball seasons without fans
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department released the first renderings of the modified...
With cases rising, ‘Bows to open football, volleyball seasons without fans
Honolulu Little League downs Connecticut in opening round of 2021 Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League downs Connecticut in opening round of 2021 Little League World Series