Rainbow Wahine soccer downs Hawaii Pacific, 1-0 in final exhibition match

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team goes undefeated in their two match exhibition schedule, defeating cross-town rival Hawaii Pacific 1-0 on Sunday at Lower Manoa field.

The lone goal would come courtesy of junior Kelci Sumida, who found the back of the net in the 53rd minute of the game from an assist from Trini Quiroz.

Sumida getting the upper hand on twin sister Kaylee who plays defender for the Sharks.

After going undefeated in the preseason, Hawaii opens the regular season next week with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff against North Texas on Friday and South Dakota State on Sunday.

For HPU, the Sharks face the Coyotes on September 1st.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.