Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

LIVE: Governor holds news conference as number of COVID cases, hospitalizations soar

Vaccine Image / Generic
Vaccine Image / Generic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference Monday amid an ongoing surge in new COVID infections that’s threatening to overwhelm Hawaii’s health care system.

WATCH LIVE:

Ige isn’t expected to announce any new restrictions for the islands.

But his availability comes in the wake of Oahu’s mayor instituting a new ban on all large organized gatherings, including weddings, funerals and conventions.

The order cancels scores of events that were planned for Oahu this month.

Earlier on Monday, in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the governor encouraged visitors to reschedule upcoming travel to the islands through at least October.

He added that a lockdown is “the last resort.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
As COVID cases skyrocket, city cancels scores of large organized gatherings planned for Oahu
Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
Heavy rain and strong winds will be possible from former Tropical Cyclone Linda.
Forecast: Possible heavy rain, strong winds from former Tropical Cyclone Linda
The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday.
‘We have nothing’: Nanakuli family devastated after flames destroy neighboring homes
A mobile vaccine clinic was set up in Ewa Beach Sunday.
With COVID cases at an all-time high, leaders worry about Hawaii’s rural communities

Latest News

FILE
LIVE: City prosecutor discusses judge’s ruling in case against 3 Honolulu officers
FILE
As COVID cases skyrocket, city cancels scores of large organized gatherings planned for Oahu
Watch ‘This is Now’: Record number of COVID hospitalizations in the state
Despite a surge in COVID cases, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he is not considering a...
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he is not considering a 'stay at home' order