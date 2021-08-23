LIVE: Governor holds news conference as number of COVID cases, hospitalizations soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference Monday amid an ongoing surge in new COVID infections that’s threatening to overwhelm Hawaii’s health care system.

Ige isn’t expected to announce any new restrictions for the islands.

But his availability comes in the wake of Oahu’s mayor instituting a new ban on all large organized gatherings, including weddings, funerals and conventions.

The order cancels scores of events that were planned for Oahu this month.

Earlier on Monday, in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the governor encouraged visitors to reschedule upcoming travel to the islands through at least October.

He added that a lockdown is “the last resort.”

