LIVE: City prosecutor discusses judge’s ruling in case against 3 Honolulu officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu City Prosecutor Steve Alm is holding a news conference Monday to discuss the judge’s ruling in a murder case against three Honolulu police officers.

Last week, District Court Judge William Domingo agreed with defense attorneys that the officers did appear to be in danger when they fatally shot 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in April.

While the charges against the officers were dismissed, prosecutors can decide whether to appeal.

Officer Geoffrey Thom had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, while Officers Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces were charged with attempted murder.

