Honolulu’s mayor discusses COVID restrictions, ongoing surge in cases

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a news conference Monday morning to discuss COVID restrictions on large gatherings.

The rules come amid an ongoing surge in new COVID infections.

WATCH LIVE:

The skyrocketing number of infections in the islands is threatening to overwhelm Hawaii’s healthcare system, and has prompted new urgency to act among state and county leadership.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

