Hawaiian Airlines to deploy aircrafts to help with evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pentagon enlisted the help of domestic airline companies, including Hawaiian Airlines, on Sunday to aid in the evacuation efforts of Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which includes 18 aircrafts from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines.

Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

Officials said two Hawaiian Airlines planes will be used in the evacuation efforts, which will ferry evacuees from interim waystations in the region.

“We will not fly to Afghanistan, but will assist the outflow of evacuees to the United States from safe airports in the region so that military aircraft can focus on operations in and out of Kabul,” said Executive Vice President and COO Jon Snook in a statement.

“We are proud to join the U.S. Department of Defense and our fellow air carriers in the humanitarian effort to bring to the United States our citizens and the Afghanis who supported them,” he added.

Hawaiian Airlines said crews will also be used in the evacuation effort, which is set to begin on Monday.

