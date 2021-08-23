Hawaii reports 571 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 62% fully vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 571 new COVID infections on Monday and no additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 564.

Of Monday’s new cases:

359 were on Oahu

107 on Hawaii Island

79 on Maui

23 on Kauai reported by the state

two on Lanai

There was also one resident diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 56,670. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,389 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 62% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.3% have received at least one dose.

