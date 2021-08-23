Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 571 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 62% fully vaccinated

COVID testing/FILE
COVID testing/FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 571 new COVID infections on Monday and no additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 564.

Of Monday’s new cases:

  • 359 were on Oahu
  • 107 on Hawaii Island
  • 79 on Maui
  • 23 on Kauai reported by the state
  • two on Lanai

There was also one resident diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 56,670. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,389 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 62% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
Heavy rain and strong winds will be possible from former Tropical Cyclone Linda.
Forecast: Possible heavy rain, strong winds from former Tropical Cyclone Linda
The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday.
‘We have nothing’: Nanakuli family devastated after flames destroy neighboring homes
A mobile vaccine clinic was set up in Ewa Beach Sunday.
With COVID cases at an all-time high, leaders worry about Hawaii’s rural communities
State Representative Stacelynn Eli along with other local leaders organized a vaccine and...
Community leaders focus on increasing vaccination rate in Leeward Oahu

Latest News

University of Hawaii at Manoa
UH requires vaccination or weekly testing as students, staff return to campus
UH requires vaccination or weekly testing as students, staff return to campus
UH requires vaccination or weekly testing as students, staff return to campus
Active cases are being reported on Molokai, which has limited resources for care.
With COVID cases at an all-time high, leaders worry about Hawaii's Rural Communities
A mobile vaccine clinic was set up in Ewa Beach Sunday.
With COVID cases at an all-time high, leaders worry about Hawaii’s rural communities