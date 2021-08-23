Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

4-year-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle in Fla.

A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.
A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.(Source: WFTS/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are looking for the person responsible for the death of a 4-year old.

The young child died after they were shot while in a moving vehicle Sunday night.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but it’s not known who was targeted or why.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
Heavy rain and strong winds will be possible from former Tropical Cyclone Linda.
Forecast: Possible heavy rain, strong winds from former Tropical Cyclone Linda
The fire caused $730,000 in damage. Loved ones began sifting through what was left Sunday.
‘We have nothing’: Nanakuli family devastated after flames destroy neighboring homes
A mobile vaccine clinic was set up in Ewa Beach Sunday.
With COVID cases at an all-time high, leaders worry about Hawaii’s rural communities
State Representative Stacelynn Eli along with other local leaders organized a vaccine and...
Community leaders focus on increasing vaccination rate in Leeward Oahu

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines to deploy aircrafts to help with evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
This complaint supporting the arrest warrant for Owen Shroyer is photographed in Frederick,...
Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot
The new law, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the...
Judge partially blocks Georgia’s new election law