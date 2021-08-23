2-alarm fire destroys abandoned warehouse in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters worked to put out a raging fire at an abandoned warehouse structure in Wahiawa on Sunday night.

Honolulu Fire Department said personnel responded to the blaze at around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kamananui Road.

Upon arrival, crews focused efforts on the two sides of the abandoned warehouse that were in an open field.

HFD said 10 resource units staffed with about 35 personnel responded to the scene.

Officials said no entry into the interior of the structure was allowed as flames and smoke were self-venting through the roof, making the structural integrity of the building unstable.

HFD said this made it challenging to search for hidden fire and smoldering areas to prevent rekindling.

The fire was extinguished at 10:10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Estimated cost of damages is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.