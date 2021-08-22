Kailua-Kona man shot dead; suspect released pending investigation

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead.

According to police, they responded to a home along Mamalahoa Highway in Kealakekua Saturday around 4:45 p.m. A 61-year-old man was dead. His identity hasn’t yet been released.

Police say they arrested 79-year-old Donald Carpenter of Kealakekua on suspicion of second-degree murder. After conferring with county prosecutors, he was released on Sunday pending the investigation.

Additional details surrounding the incident were limited.

This story may be updated.

