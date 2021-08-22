Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Kailua-Kona man shot dead; suspect released pending investigation

HNN file graphic
HNN file graphic(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead.

According to police, they responded to a home along Mamalahoa Highway in Kealakekua Saturday around 4:45 p.m. A 61-year-old man was dead. His identity hasn’t yet been released.

Police say they arrested 79-year-old Donald Carpenter of Kealakekua on suspicion of second-degree murder. After conferring with county prosecutors, he was released on Sunday pending the investigation.

Additional details surrounding the incident were limited.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
A visible satellite image shows remnants of former Hurricane Linda approaching Hawaii from the...
Forecast: Potential for flash flooding, strong winds from the remnants of Linda
Queen's Medical Center West Oahu
Faced with flood of COVID patients, Queen’s West Oahu declares internal emergency, seeking extra help
HNN File
Hawaii health officials say data shows power in the vaccine
Police remained on scene just before 1 p.m. as the investigation was ongoing.
Sources: Police investigating shooting near Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae

Latest News

Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
The fire caused $730,000 in damage.
2 people injured, dog killed in large overnight fire that damaged 2 Nanakuli homes
Lt. Gov. Josh Green was among the donors Saturday.
‘A real challenge’: Blood Bank of Hawaii seeks new donors to replenish supply
At a drive on Saturday, several hundred pints of blood were collected.
COVID, summer months bring a dip in donations for the Blood Bank of Hawaii