Honolulu Little League advances, beats Nebraska in 2021 Little League World Series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a lengthy weather delay, Honolulu Little League would take down the Hastings Baseball Little League of Nebraska, 11-3 in seven innings Sunday morning.

“Da Boys” are now 2-0 in the 2021 Little League World Series after the big win over the Cornhuskers — Hawaii now awaits the winner of the Michigan-Texas game.

The 808 scored three runs in the first inning thanks to Micah Bennett and Pele Payanal.

Before the rain delay, Kaikea Patoc-Young got the start at pitcher, throwing five shutout innings, allowing just two hits, a walk with six strikeouts.

Hastings started to mount a comeback after the nearly four hour delay, but when it rains it pours and the HNL boys poured on eight runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Micah Bennet got the win on the mound, after taking over for Patoc-Young, throwing two scoreless innings.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.