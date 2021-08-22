Forecast: Quiet conditions ahead of arrival of Linda’s remnants

An area of stable air is over the islands ahead of the approaching circulation from former Tropical Cyclone Linda. Those remnants are still expected to bring the potential for torrential rain, flash flooding and strong winds for portions of the state through Monday. A flash flood watch is already posted statewide through 6 p.m Monday.

The remnant of Linda is still showing a closed circulation with a narrow area of gale-force winds just to the north of its center, along with abundant tropical moisture. While exact effects are still dependent on its track, be prepared for heavy rainfall and locally breezy winds from east to west.

Big Island: Forecast models are pointing to rainfall accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, and perhaps as much as 4 inches, especially for windward areas, between 2 p.m Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday. The greatest threat for flash flooding will come from daytime heating that results in stronger thunderstorms.

Maui County: Some of the moisture is expected to reach windward Maui later Sunday. The center of the circulation is expected to move through the islands. That will result in stronger northeast winds for the usual windier areas, and a wind advisory may be issued late Sunday into early Monday for possible gusts of at least 50 miles per hour.

Oahu & Kauai: These islands will likely be in the northwest and northern areas of the circulation, which will have the heaviest rain and strongest winds, mainly on Monday. There’s the potential for thunderstorms and isolated pockets of up to 10 inches of rainfall, especially for windward areas. A wind advisory is also possible Monday.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters. A gale warning will take effect Monday at 6 a.m. for windward coastal water around Maui County and Oahu, with winds of 25-35 kts and seas of 7-11 ft. There’s also a high surf advisory for east-facing shores for wave of 6 to 10 feet.

