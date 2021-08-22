Brothers steer car to safety after dad fatally shot on Houston freeway

Tributes
A 29-year-old father was shot in the head and slumped over the steering wheel while driving on...
A 29-year-old father was shot in the head and slumped over the steering wheel while driving on the freeway with his sons, ages 6 and 8. The boys steered the car off the freeway to safety.(Source: Gray News)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:49 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - Police are searching for a suspect after a Texas father was fatally shot while driving with his two young sons. The boys were forced to steer the car off the freeway to safety.

A 29-year-old father was driving around 10:40 p.m. Friday on Interstate 10 in Houston with his sons, ages 6 and 8, when the boys heard a loud noise and watched as their father slumped over the steering wheel, KTRK reports.

The boys grabbed the wheel and steered themselves off the freeway to a strip mall parking lot, where they got help from a woman exiting a nearby restaurant.

Officers determined the victim had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His sons told police they thought someone had thrown a rock at the car, according to KPRC.

The boys were not harmed in the incident.

Police credited the boys for their quick-thinking in getting the car off the busy freeway, saying their actions may have prevented further tragedy, KTRK reports.

Officers are now searching for the shooter. Any motive is unknown.

“We don’t know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals,” said Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department. “So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now.”

HPD is looking for a “white passenger vehicle,” according to CNN. Investigators are expected to review video footage from the freeway cameras and canvass the area for witnesses.

Anyone with any information should reach out to Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

