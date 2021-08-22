2 people injured, dog killed in large overnight fire that damaged 2 Nanakuli homes

NANAKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a massive fire overnight in Nanakuli that left two people injured and displaced seven people.

Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately 40 firefighters rushed to the property along Mikana Street.

When they got there, they found two single-story homes homes up in flames. HFD began fighting the fire which was also threatening nearby homes.

Witness video showed the towering flames lighting up the Nanakuli neighborhood. During the fire, HFD said seven adults were able to get out. One dog died in the fire.

One of the adults was taken to Straub hospital for treatment of burns. A firefighter was also injured and taken to Queen’s West for further treatment.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 10:25 p.m. It was fully extinguished by midnight.

HFD is investigating the cause of the blaze. Damage was totaled at $730,000. The American Red Cross is aiding those displaced.

