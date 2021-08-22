Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

2 people injured, dog killed in large overnight fire that damaged 2 Nanakuli homes

The fire caused $730,000 in damage.
The fire caused $730,000 in damage.(Jovani Barbz)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANAKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a massive fire overnight in Nanakuli that left two people injured and displaced seven people.

Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately 40 firefighters rushed to the property along Mikana Street.

When they got there, they found two single-story homes homes up in flames. HFD began fighting the fire which was also threatening nearby homes.

Witness video showed the towering flames lighting up the Nanakuli neighborhood. During the fire, HFD said seven adults were able to get out. One dog died in the fire.

One of the adults was taken to Straub hospital for treatment of burns. A firefighter was also injured and taken to Queen’s West for further treatment.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 10:25 p.m. It was fully extinguished by midnight.

HFD is investigating the cause of the blaze. Damage was totaled at $730,000. The American Red Cross is aiding those displaced.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
A visible satellite image shows remnants of former Hurricane Linda approaching Hawaii from the...
Forecast: Potential for flash flooding, strong winds from former the remnants of Linda
Queen's Medical Center West Oahu
Faced with flood of COVID patients, Queen’s West Oahu declares internal emergency, seeking extra help
HNN File
Hawaii health officials say data shows power in the vaccine
Police remained on scene just before 1 p.m. as the investigation was ongoing.
Sources: Police investigating shooting near Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae

Latest News

Lab testing / file image
893 new coronavirus cases reported statewide; 1 new fatality
Lt. Gov. Josh Green was among the donors Saturday.
‘A real challenge’: Blood Bank of Hawaii seeks new donors to replenish supply
At a drive on Saturday, several hundred pints of blood were collected.
COVID, summer months bring a dip in donations for the Blood Bank of Hawaii
Lieutenant Gov. Josh Green says about 35 to 40 percent of the people in Leeward Oahu are...
Assistance reaches Queen's West Oahu as community leaders focus on increasing vaccination rate in lagging areas